B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New $692,000 Investment in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Bandwidth by 115.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after buying an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 708.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 191,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Bandwidth stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 794,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

