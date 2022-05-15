B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.53. The stock had a trading volume of 189,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.53 and its 200-day moving average is $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

