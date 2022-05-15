B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes $909,000 Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Model N as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Model N by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,524 shares of company stock worth $655,889 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.