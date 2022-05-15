B. Riley Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 720,000 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 720,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,164,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 18.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,517,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,197,416. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

