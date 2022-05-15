B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $39.53 Million Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,519 shares during the period. Franchise Group accounts for 4.4% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Franchise Group worth $39,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,014,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRG. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 209,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

