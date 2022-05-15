B. Riley Financial Inc. Invests $430,000 in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stronghold Digital Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $5,536,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $4,636,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $2,733,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDIG. Cowen dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of SDIG stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 873,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,817. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

