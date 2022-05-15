B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 305,865 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

B. Riley Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,865 shares during the quarter. LifeMD makes up 0.5% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 3.73% of LifeMD worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in LifeMD by 4.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LifeMD by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $993,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFMD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ LFMD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,088. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $65.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

