B. Riley Trims Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price to $181.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.00.

NVAX stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

