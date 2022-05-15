B. Riley Trims Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price to $181.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.00.
NVAX stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23.
In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
