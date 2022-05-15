Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €33.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.73 ($21.82).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €29.74 ($31.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.40 and its 200-day moving average is €21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €9.48 ($9.98) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($38.37).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.