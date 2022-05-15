Baader Bank Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.32) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.69 ($14.42).

TKA stock opened at €8.20 ($8.64) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($28.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.85.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

