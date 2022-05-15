Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,118 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,327,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,669 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $173.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,708. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.08 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

