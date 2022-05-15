Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,515 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after buying an additional 376,322 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 887,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,354,000 after acquiring an additional 101,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,350,000 after acquiring an additional 63,554 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RingCentral by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG traded up $7.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. 2,671,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,851. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $315.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average is $159.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

