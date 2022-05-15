Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.40. 2,631,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

