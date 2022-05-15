Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,449. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.