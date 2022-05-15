Bailard Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after acquiring an additional 442,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.22. 1,349,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

