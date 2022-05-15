Bailard Inc. Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,405,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded up $31.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.92. 1,908,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,340. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.72 and a 200 day moving average of $585.04. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.