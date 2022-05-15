Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,220,000 after purchasing an additional 308,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,653,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 346,984 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 449,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,459. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

