Bailard Inc. Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 164.3% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $25.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.32. 946,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $613.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $509.55 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.