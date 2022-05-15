Bailard Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SONY traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $87.01. 884,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,329. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.17.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

