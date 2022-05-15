Bailard Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,152,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,099,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837,396. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

