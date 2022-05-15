Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,776 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,749 shares of company stock worth $18,598,130 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Argus decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.78. 3,071,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,931. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $178.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

