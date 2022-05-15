Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 152,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

