Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00181818181818182.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

