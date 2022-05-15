Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 72.3% in April

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the April 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.1 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BLMIF stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $11.41.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

