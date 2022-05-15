Bank of America Cuts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $12.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BHC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.
NYSE:BHC opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.
In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
