Bank of America Cuts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $12.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE:BHC opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.