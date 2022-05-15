Barclays Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.16.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $107.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $143.86. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.