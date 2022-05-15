Barclays Raises Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target to €5.70

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.70 ($6.00) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($5.79) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.95.

DLAKY stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

