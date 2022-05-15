Barclays Trims 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Target Price to $10.00

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DIBS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.44 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

