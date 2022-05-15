Barclays Trims International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Target Price to GBX 2

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.32) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 302.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

