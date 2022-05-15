Beacon Trading Down 1.7% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $584,509.35 and approximately $20,299.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00061939 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

