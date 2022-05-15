Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.14.

BZLYF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Investec cut Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$5.57 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

