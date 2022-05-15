Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BECTY opened at $9.31 on Friday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bechtle from €57.00 ($60.00) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

