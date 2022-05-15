Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $248.44 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.35.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.