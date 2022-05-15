Berenberg Bank Boosts Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,430

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,430 ($17.63) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.49) target price on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 1,361 ($16.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,179.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,010.51. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 599.50 ($7.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,388 ($17.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

