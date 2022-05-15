Berenberg Bank Boosts Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,750

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,375 ($29.28) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($25.21) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.21) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,665.70 ($32.87).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,303.50 ($28.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,118.86. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,337.72 ($28.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £173.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

