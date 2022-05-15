Berry Data (BRY) Reaches Market Cap of $356,247.51

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $356,247.51 and approximately $7,604.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00534252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036975 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,001.44 or 2.01062073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.