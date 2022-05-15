BG Investment Services Inc. Takes $6.31 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $178.07. 36,517,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,197,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

