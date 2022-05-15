BIDR (BIDR) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

BIDR (BIDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.34 million and $23.09 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

