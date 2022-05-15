Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Update

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BMNM opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Bimini Capital Management has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; and provides investment advisory services.

