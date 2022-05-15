Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Update

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS BMNM opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Bimini Capital Management has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Bimini Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
