Binamon (BMON) Price Hits $0.0134

Binamon (BMON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $264,336.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00521468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036965 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,000.10 or 1.97870681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars.

