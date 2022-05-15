Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDSX. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

BDSX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,867. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

