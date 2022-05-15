Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Biogen by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Biogen by 106.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 104,969 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Biogen by 27.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

BIIB stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.11. 1,230,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,093. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.60.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.