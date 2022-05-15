BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Maxim Group

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $12.42 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $526.73 million, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.39.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,369 shares of company stock worth $2,858,991. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after buying an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,043,000 after buying an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,495,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

