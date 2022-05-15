BitBall Market Cap Reaches $278,964.84 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 69.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $278,964.84 and approximately $113,319.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,908.53 or 0.99922462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015812 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001528 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

