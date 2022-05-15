BitcoinPoS (BPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $252,664.80

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 54.6% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $252,664.80 and $12.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,663,612 coins and its circulating supply is 5,452,158 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

