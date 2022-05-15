BitDAO (BIT) Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $500.46 million and $14.33 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00527289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00037748 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,709.55 or 2.01653081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008412 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

