BitDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $501.86 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002831 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $501.86 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00515116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00037565 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,196.75 or 1.92476072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

