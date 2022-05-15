Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,858 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $32,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $69.34. 1,351,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,747. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

