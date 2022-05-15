Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,858 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $32,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.34. 1,351,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,747. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.