Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI opened at $69.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

